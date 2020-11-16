Botanical Gardens Poinsettia & Railway Exhibit – Nov 27 – Jan 3

Poinsettia & Railway Exhibit, Santa’s Workshop, and a BOGO Day at the Botanical Gardens!

Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens announced that their annual Poinsettia and Railway Exhibit will run November 27 through January 3. Their annual Santa’s Workshop event will take place December 11 through 12 and a Buy One, Get One Admission (BOGO) Day will be on December 28 to celebrate the holiday season.

This exhibit includes over 1,000 beautiful poinsettias. Poinsettias are native to Mexico and are often found in tropical forests. There are over 100 different cultivated varieties of poinsettias in existence that come in a spectrum of colors. A Garden Railway display, which is made possible by the Western New York Garden Railway Society, complements the surrounding poinsettias. The Poinsettia and Railway Exhibit runs November 27 through January 3 from 10:00 am until 4:00 pm daily. Organizers would like to make a note of a few special holiday hours – the Botanical Gardens will be open 10:00am-12:00pm on December 24 and December 31 and will be closed to the public on December 25.

Santa’s Workshop is December 11 and 12 from 10:00 am through 4:00 pm each day. The Botanical Gardens will transform into a family-friendly and safely distanced Santa’s Workshop. Lots of holiday photo ops, a scavenger hunt, and more will be part of the fun. Attendees can grab a ready to go craft bag with materials and instructions to take at home.

Admission tickets to the Poinsettia and Railway Exhibit and Santa’s Workshop are included with admission to the Botanical Gardens: $12.50 for adults, $11.00 for seniors (62+), $11.00 for students (13+), $7.00 for kids 3-12, Garden Members and kids two and under are free. Buy One, Get One Free Admission Day tickets can be purchased online by using coupon code BOGO. RESERVATIONS ARE REQUIRED for all visitors, including members, due to capacity limitations. Walk-ins may be turned away if capacity is surpassed. Tickets can be purchased online at buffalogardens.com. Please remember that masks are required at all times when visiting the Botanical Gardens.

The Botanical Gardens staff would like to make a friendly reminder to the public that the Botanical Gardens will be closed November 23-25 to set up the Poinsettia and Railway Exhibit and create some holiday magic! For more information about these exhibits and events, visit buffalogardens.com. Use #PoinsettiaAndRailwayExhibit and tag @BuffaloGardens when posting on social media. Proceeds benefit the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens Society Inc., a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization with a mission to inspire curiosity and connect people to the natural world through its historic living museum.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...



