How to make money with Instagram

Gone are the days where to earn a living one had to work on a desk from 9 to 5. While this is still an acceptable and great way to earn money, there are plenty of other channels that people are using to earn a living. One of these is by harnessing the power of social media, which has turned the world into a global village. Below, we have highlighted some of the points you can use to make money on Instagram.

Sponsored posts

You have seen plenty of these posts on social media, where influencers partner with a brand to promote their products and in turn, get paid for it. For brands to take notice of you, however, you need to have a big following and hence have a larger reach. You thus need to become an influencer to acquire some of these lucrative deals. To acquire more followers, ensure that you post high quality and relatable content that will appeal to lots of people. Remain consistent with your posts, and regularly engage with your followers. This will give them a sense of connection to you. Alternatively, you can purchase followers for Insta, which will help you acquire that large number of followers in a short time.

Affiliate programs

These programs are different from sponsorships with brands in the sense that you earn a commission based on the sales made. Essentially, you would post a product on your page promoting a particular brand, and there would be a link with a promo code that can be traced back to you, hence allowing you to earn your cut. It is more of a sales and marketing concept, however using social media platforms such as Instagram. This is often beneficial as you get to reach a larger number of people since Instagram has quite a lot of users worldwide.

Open your store

So many entrepreneurs are opting to open stores for their products online. There are plenty of benefits to doing this, as you get to save on so many resources such as rent for a store, hiring costs, bills and so much more. Having an online store also gives you the flexibility to work from any location, and also gives you a quite larger reach to many potential customers as compared to having a physical store. All you have to do is ensure that you post high-quality photos which will enable people to see clearly what you are offering and draw them to it. Identify a niche as well. This could be selling kitchenware, makeup, or even stationery. Whatever products you choose to sell, you are likely to obtain a significant number of clients who will help you to gradually grow your business.

Showcase your skills

Aside from selling products on Instagram, you can also offer your services. You could be a skilled photographer, artist, or chef, or you could learn how to be one through platforms such as www.skillshare.com. Whatever the case, showcase your skills on the platform and you are likely to get clients requesting, for instance, a photoshoot or catering services, based on the quality work they have seen on your page.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...



