Finding Art in The World’s Best Casinos

A casino is not necessarily the first-place people would think of to check out some art.

But the world’s best casinos, many of which are located in Vegas, have a range of attractions to tempt people inside their doors and art is increasingly being added to the list of what

Here are some of the top recommendations they gave us for finding art in top casinos.

Bellagio Gallery of Fine Art

Anyone who wants to experience some world-class art during a trip to Las Vegas should definitely make time for a visit to the Bellagio Gallery of Fine Art.

Found across from the main pool entrance at the Bellagio resort in Sin City, the gallery is widely considered to be the premier exhibition space in Vegas.

While it is small, the Bellagio Gallery of Fine Art is therefore an intimate space and provides a serene spot to get away from the madness of Vegas for a while.

Having been open since the late 1990s, the Bellagio Gallery of Fine Art is held responsible as being one of the major reasons for what is now a thriving art scene in Vegas.

While the Bellagio is home to one of the most exciting casinos in Sin City, as well as the BetMGM Sportsbook, the site’s Bellagio Gallery of Fine Art is well worth checking out too.

Art at The Cosmopolitan

Many casinos in Vegas have some artwork dotted around their buildings, but few of them take it to the level of The Cosmopolitan.

There are hundreds of contemporary pieces on display at this resort, including works from names such as Maya Hayuk, Alex Da Corte, Jonathan Borofsky, Siobham Liddell, Sylvia Hommert, Rosemarie Fiore and Nicola Lopez.

Perhaps the highlight of a trip to The Cosmopolitan would be the 150-foot-wide LED video display called the Beacon, which is at the top of the Boulevard Tower. The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas is also home to half a dozen Art-o-mat machines where guests can purchase artwork.

Anyone who fancies a break from playing casino games such as blackjack, roulette, craps and baccarat should definitely take some time to see the art at The Cosmopolitan.

ARIA Fine Art Collection

An alternative to the fine art gallery at the Bellagio can be found at the ARIA in Vegas.

The ARIA Fine Art Collection has a range of styles of art available to view, including painting and sculptures, so there is something for everyone at this venue.

Henry Moore, James Turrell, Claes Oldenburg, Coosje van Bruggen and Richard Long are among the artists on display within the ARIA Fine Art Collection.

A free walking tour is available at the ARIA Fine Art Collection seven days a week, so this is a great no-cost way to enjoy some cultural enrichment during a holiday in Sin City.

Empathy Suite at Palms Casino Resort

While the ARIA Fine Art Collection is free for everyone to enjoy, the Empathy Suite at Palms Casino Resort is at the other end of the scale as it is up there with the most expensive places to stay in Las Vegas.

Damien Hirst, one of the most famous artists in the world, designed the hotel suite, which is laid out over two levels and features some of his best ever work.

Many stunning Hirst works can only be seen at the suite including Winner/Loser, which features two bull sharks suspended in formaldehyde.

Priced in the region of $100,000 per night, the Empathy Suite at Palms Casino Resort will be far beyond the budget of most people but for those who can afford it, staying somewhere designed by Hirst provides a once in a lifetime experience.

El Cortez Hotel and Casino murals

A more affordable option for art lovers visiting Vegas would be to stay at the El Cortez Hotel and Casino, which is one of the most historic accommodation options in the city.

A revamp of the El Cortez Hotel and Casino saw stunning murals installed on each floor by local artist ORFIN, with each floor seeing the same mural depicted in a different colour scheme.

The artwork shows various iconic neon signs that can be found along Sin City’s Fremont Street.

