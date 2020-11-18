Gun Laws and Criminal Record Checks in Australia. What you need to know

If you’re in Australia and looking to get a firearm you will have to go through a rigorous background check before being allowed to. Such checks are necessary to make sure dangerous persons or people with a history of mental issues do not get their hands on a gun. Here’s how you should go about it.

Background checks for gun licences

Before you can get yourself a gun you will have to apply for a licence, a thing you can do only if you’re over 18.

The process of obtaining a licence involves a lot of paperwork, but before you even think about it you need to know that you probably won’t get a permit if you have a criminal record. The background check is conducted by the Firearm Registry and it includes both your criminal record and any court orders concerning mental health problems. An intelligence check is also necessary. Criminal history checks for Australian license accreditations can be obtained from the following character check link: https://www.australiannationalcharactercheck.com.au/

What sort of offences will prevent you from getting a gun licence

People with a history of violence or sexual offences will not pass the requirements. Likewise, anyone involved with criminal groups or organised crime will be barred from obtaining a gun permit.

Of grave concern are people involved in terrorist groups of activities, which is where intelligence checks come in.

People convicted for fraud, theft or robbery will also have their application rejected and so will those who have previous firearms offences on their record.

If you don’t know exactly what is on your record and what not you should order a background check on yourself though an online agency that specializes in character checks. The point is – if you have any of the above-mentioned offences on your criminal record you won’t get a gun licence anyway so why go through the paperwork?

Why do you need a gun?

One of the most important parts of applying for a gun licence is to provide a valid reason why you want a firearm and prove it. If you want a gun for sports and target practice you will have to provide proof of membership to a sports club. Likewise, if you’re employed as a security guard you will have to prove this.

Other reasons you might list on your application form include hunting, pest control or being a firearm collector.

Keep in mind that if you want a licence for category D firearms, self-loading guns and shotguns, you will need to explain why you need such a dangerous weapon and why one any in the A, B or C category is not good enough.

How long does it take to get a licence?

Generally, background checks and processing your application might take up to 28 days, during which you will also have to go to firearms safety course and pass the test.

Once your application is approved you will receive a letter to this effect, a letter which must then be presented to the Road Traffic Authority, together with ID. It is this authority that issues your gun licence in Australia.

A gun licence holder needs to apply for a Permit to Acquire before they can actually purchase a firearm. The process of getting this permit might take an additional 28 days. This applies only to buying the first gun, for the second or subsequent ones the process is much faster.

