Final Weekend of ALLEYWAY THEATRE DIGITAL FESTIVAL

Don’t miss your last chance to see these fantastic plays, written and designed for right now. You won’t see these on a stage, they’re meant to watch on your computer!
YOU’RE GONNA LAUGH ALL WEEKEND
LIVE TONIGHT at 8pm: LOL-OL closing night
LIVE FRIDAY at 8pm: BABUSHKA improv comedy
LIVE SATURDAY at 8pm: MYSTERY BOX special event
STREAM ANYTIME: BIG BREATH, GOAT SONG and SCREAMING INTO THE VOID.
Get a Festival Pass to see them all, or just get the ones you want!
MYSTERY BOX proceeds go to help ECMC and Broadway Cares, along with all the new play programming here at the Alleyway.
Starring Broadway’s three-time Tony Award nominee MARY TESTA (Oklahoma!, Wicked, Xanadu, Guys and Dolls, …Forum, and more), along with WESLEY TAYLOR (Smash, SpongeBob SquarePants, Rock of Ages), DAKIN MATTHEWS (Waitress, To Kill a Mockingbird, Gilmore Girls) and HELEN CESPEDES (Cripple of Inishmaan, Timon of Athens, The Knick).
It’s a perfect way to have LIVE Broadway in your living room and support the Alleyway at the same time!
THREE-TIME TONY AWARD NOMINEE MARY TESTA makes her Alleyway debut this Saturday!
Add Comment