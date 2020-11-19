NEW MUSIC: Amsterdan’s Altin Gün release new single “ORDUNUN DERELERIO” 

“Ordunun Dereleri” is the first track from Altin Gün’s forthcoming album YOL, due out in February. The song is a reimagining of a traditional Turkish folk song, a classical love story about two doomed lovers, and showcases the band’s shift towards a synth-driven Europop sound.

Grammy-nominated Altin Gün has won worldwide acclaim from outlets including The Guardian, MOJO, The New Yorker, and NPR Music, who praised the way the music’s “different worlds meet and form a refreshing danceable sound.”

