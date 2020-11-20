Anson Seabra facebook photo
NEW MUSIC: Anson Searbra releases new single "WALKED THROUGH HELL"

November 20, 2020
jamiemoses288

Kansas City-based Anson Seabra today releases his new single, “Walked Through Hell,” an ode to a failed relationship with a stripped down vocal that offers a haunting and compelling sound.

“It’s about feeling like you did everything you could for someone who just took you for granted.,” said Seabra. Even though you did everything you thought this person wanted, you still end up alone. It’s sad. There’s something really beautiful about a sad song.”

Anson Seabra signed to well regarded independent music distributor Caroline earlier in 2020 after his fast-rising streaming numbers and his large TikTok following created a label bidding war.


