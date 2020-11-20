NEW MUSIC: Josh Groban releases a new album HARMONY”

Global superstar Josh Groban has released a new album, Harmony, today, where Groban performs a collection of timeless songs along with two originals, showcasing the artist’s unparalleled vocal prowess. The record includes timeless classics such as “The Impossible Dream,” “Angels,” “I Can’t Make You Love Me,” “Celebrate Me Home,” “She” and many more. The album was mostly produced by Bernie Herms with additional songs produced by Steve Jordan, Tommee Profitt, and Federico Vindver.

Harmony also features guest performances from Tony Award winner Leslie Odom Jr (Hamilton), performing with Groban on the song “Shape Of My Heart”; and a performance from Grammy Award winner Sara Bareilles, performing with Groban on the classic Joni Mitchell song, ”Both Sides Now.” Grammy Award winner Kirk Franklin brings his unique blend of energy, gospel, and choir to a brand new original song, ”The Fullest.”

