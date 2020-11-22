What to Look For in High-Quality Tires

For the best performances of your car, you need to replace tires every four years. Although there is nothing difficult in buying new tires, the real challenge is to find the ones that are a perfect match for your vehicle. No worries, getting the right product doesn’t necessarily have to be a daunting experience. Simply check our comprehensive guide on what to look for in order to buy high-quality tires that are the right choice for your car.

DOT Code

DOT is short for the US Department of Transportation while its code is a source of essential information. As a rule, a combination of 10 to 13 digits and letters, it can tell you the tire size, the origin of the plant used by a manufacturer, the manufacturer’s identity number, and the production date.

Chances are, you won’t be that interested in the first three elements (the tire size in the DOT code isn’t really for customers) but make sure to take a closer look at the last 4 digits that say precisely the age of the tire. The first pair of digits stands for the week of production whilst the other pair for the year when the tire was manufactured. It’s common knowledge that even the most high-quality tiers don’t last for more than 10 years even if they have spent all this period in a store.

If you are offered otherwise expensive tiers from a renowned brand for half the price, check the date code, and skip the lucrative offer if the tires were made more than 3 years ago.

UTQG Code

Use the UTQG ( Uniform Tire Quality Grade) code to estimate the quality of a tire based on a variety of tests conducted by the manufacturer. It applies to all the products sold across the US except for tires less than 12” in diameter, spare, winter, and deep-tread LT tires.

First of all, look for the double-A in the code as it’s the highest grade in terms of traction. In line with this scheme, C is a sign of the worst quality, hence stay away from such tires. Moving forward, a 3-digit code will give you a clue about treadwear: 100 is the standard, 200 is your sure bet. The third thing you can figure out of this code is the temperature resistance, which is also illustrated by the letters A, B, or C. Again, A is the best rating.

Noise

Although all tires make some noise caused by the air flowing through the tread, if you do not pay close attention to this point, you will end up avoiding highways at any cost, especially if you are a proud owner of an SUV. The rule of thumb is always to choose low noise tires, and if you are not quite sure how to make a good choice, feel free to seek expert advice and consult a shop assistant. You might not feel the big difference when driving in the city at low speeds, but hitting a highway is another story, hence take noise seriously.

Fuel Economy

According to various studies, the correctly chosen tires can mean a significant difference in fuel saving – up to 20%. While the industry is hoping for the introduction of a law that would demand fuel economy rates molded on tire sidewalls, here are a couple of things to look for if you want to save some bucks on the fuel. First of all, opt for tires with low rolling resistance, which is pretty self-explanatory. Secondly, give preference to the original equipment tire as it’s always the most cost-effective option. Additionally, take a look at the tire’s specs to figure out its fuel-efficiency grade.

Warranty

Despite what you may think, a warranty is not always an awesome add-on, especially if you have to pay for it extra. While the majority of renowned brands provide both defect protection and tread warranty, do not rush into purchasing. Of course, you will get coverage for a particular number of miles but be ready to go through a heck of a lot of checks before eventually getting a replacement. If you decide to pay for a warranty, make sure to take good care of your tires, rotate them every 5,000-7,000 miles, and inflated properly.

Your choice does matter.

The wrong one can easily ruin your driving experience and even put you and your vehicle at risk. The right choice will boost your car performances, letting you enjoy every minute on the road. Do your due diligence and choose the best option, all the more so, now you know what to look for in high-quality tires.

