Gabriel Bump. Photo courtesy of Just Buffalo Literary Center
Just Buffalo’s teaching artist Gabriel Bump wins Ernest Gaines Award

November 23, 2020
jamiemoses288

Three cheers for novelist & Just Buffalo Literary Center teaching artist Gabriel Bump, who was named 2020 winner of the Ernest J. Gaines Award for Literary Excellence for his debut novel Everywhere You Don’t Belong late last week. The annual award honors rising African-American fiction writers of excellence at a national level. The virtual award ceremony will be live-streamed in January. Congratulations, Gabe!

Young writers: Gabe leads "Just Speak," this Tuesday's free JBWC writing workshop.


