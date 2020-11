Meghan Trainor’s “Holidays” video sees Meghan ringing in the season with a party full of glitz and glamor. Joining the festivities is Earth, Wind & Fire who bring the visuals to life and make it a Holiday Celebration. The song is from her latest LP A Very Trainor Christmas which also includes classics like “It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas,” “White Christmas” and more.

