Gym Closure Prompts Huge Protest With Only One Hour Notice

By Teresa Reile

With one hour notice, approximately 1000 people showed up to protest the stringent new edicts coming out of the Governor’s office.

On the busy corner of Southwestern and Abbott roads in Orchard Park, NY directly across the street from the closed down Buffalo Bills stadium, was a very large ‘tailgate’ party without the Bills and without the alcohol.

Imagine if they had more time to organize.

One hour

Almost 1000 people braved the cold to protest the unconstitutional closure of small businesses.

Because the gyms are closed, Robbie Dinero of Athlete’s Unleashed brought exercise equipment so that people could exercise at the protest.

The closure of gyms is ridiculous.

If this were about health, one would think that the gym would be the place to keep open.

Unconstitutional

Imagine a Governor who thinks that he can just make up laws on the fly and then tell the people that they have to obey them.

The people are not that stupid.

Neither are the police.

When Sheriff’s across New York State said that they will not enforce the ridiculous ‘law’ about only having ten people at your house for Thanksgiving, the Governor retaliated by calling THEM dictators!

It would be funny if it were not so insane.

The people have spoken. They are fed up and they are not going to take it anymore.

