Thanksgiving Protestors serve papers to Mark Poloncarz and Gail Burstein

By Teresa reile

Protestors gathered on Thanksgiving morning to protest the Gestapo-like orders promulgated by the Governor of NY and carried out by the Erie County Executive and the Erie County Health Commissioner which included limiting the number of family one could have in one’s own home for Thanksgiving.

Gov. Cuomo cautioned against travelling to visit friends and family on Thanksgiving because of the spread of Covid.

On Wed. Nov 18, 2020 Gov. Cuomo imposed a new edict on small business owners who own gyms, hair salons, nail salons and others.

They were told that they must close their businesses down…again.

Enough is Enough

On Friday Nov. 20, 2020, small business owners angered, weary and frustrated over the unconstitutional and fear mongering edicts, met for a protest at Athlete’s Unlimited Gym in Orchard Park, NY owned by Robby Dinero.

The biggest complaint from the business owners was how they were going to feed their families and the fact that not one positive case has been traced back to a gym or hair salon.

About twenty minutes after gathering together, two armed policemen, a female health department worker and another man who is rumored to work for the State Liquor Authority walked into this private property, uninvited and without a warrant to tell the business owners that they had no right to be there.

The business owners strongly disagreed and kicked them out of the gym and off the property with chants of, “Get out. Get out”, and “We will not comply! We will not comply!”

See Video here:

https://timwalton.tv/?p=6464

The next day, the police and health department showed up at Robby’s gym when he was there alone and they proceeded to hand him a $15,000.00 fine.

Robby refused it.

They taped it to his door and left.

Fox News National ran the story LIVE and Mr. Dinero ripped up the fine on Live National TV.

Concerned people took to Gofundme to help Mr. Dinero should he incur legal fees to fight this battle. Mr. Dinero said that he wants that money to go help small businesses who may need help in their fight because he has no intention of paying that fine.

To Help Robby and other small businesses get through this time and to feed their families, please visit:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/gym-owner-fined-by-erie-county-for-covid-violation

and donate whatever you can.

OPEN YOUR BUSINESS

“How are we supposed to pay our taxes if we can’t work? I guess we will just have to stop paying taxes, because feeding our families come first,” small business owner in attendance.

Dinero calls for small businesses to not comply with the orders and just open your business.

THANKSGIVING MORNING

Thanksgiving morning, protestors showed up at Mark Poloncarz Erie County Executive’s house and Gail Burstein’s Health Commissioner’s house to serve them with papers.

In similar fashion to what was done to Mr. Dinero, the protestors went to the homes of Poloncarz and Burstein and taped the US CONSTITUTION to their doors to put them on notice that what they are doing by ‘following orders’ is in violation of the Supreme Law of the Land.

CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY

Protesters are protesting the fact that thousands of elderly people in nursing homes have been left to languish and many have died, all alone without human contact for almost a year.

Protestors are angry about the medical negligence and medical malpractice along with crimes against humanity being perpetrated upon society in name of ‘safety and health’.

One protestor said, “This is not about a virus. Follow the money. Gail Burstein as a salaried employee has made almost $150,000.00 in overtime, while the elderly sit in nursing homes without human contact for almost a year. That is a crime against humanity.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...



