Cuomo Arrived Secretly in Buffalo on Thanksgiving to Celebrate with Girlfriend

By Teresa Reile

Cuomo announced that his Thanksgiving plans changed after outrage from New Yorkers about having his family for Thanksgiving while everyone was told not to.

Because of the backlash, he backpedaled and said he was going to ‘work’ through Thanksgiving and that he was ‘too busy’ to celebrate.

He has repeatedly told New Yorkers that it is dangerous to mix households for Thanksgiving and tweeted last week,

“the safest way to celebrate Thanksgiving this year is with those in your immediate household. Spread thanks, not COVID.”

Cuomo’s Plans DID Change

Apparently Cuomo was not working on this holiday and was not ‘too busy’ for a secret visit to his girlfriend who resides in Williamsville, NY.

Protestors showed up at a home in Williamsville, NY early Thanksgiving evening to protest Andrew Cuomo travelling to Buffalo, NY to see a woman rumored to be his new girlfriend.

Protestors say that Cuomo brought his 89-year-old mother, Matilda with him.

Andrew Cuomo has decreed Erie County an ‘orange zone’ regarding Covid 19 which means that for your ‘safety’ you should stay home, no unnecessary travel, and by all means, do not endanger the elderly by visiting them or travelling with them and do NOT mix households.

He went so far as to tell the people of NY that they could only have 10 people over to their house on Thanksgiving.

Protestors question if Cuomo is spreading Covid 19 with his excessive travel and mixing of households.

Cuomo has defied his own orders and worse yet, not only did he come into an orange zone or ‘hot spot’, (which he, himself declared), but IF he brought his elderly mother with him, then according to his daily briefings, he put his own mother in grave danger.

If it is true that his mother accompanied him, and he didn’t see a risk in having her travel, one might conclude that his ‘orders’ are arbitrary and capricious.

Police Escort Andrew to his Dinner Date

Andrew Cuomo had a Police escort, and the road was blocked off while he was at what is rumored to be his girlfriend’s house.

It is puzzling as to why, if what he is doing is right and just, why would he need security detail?

“It’s hard,” Cuomo tweeted. “But I can’t think of a better gesture of love than to say, I’m making the tough choice to keep you & our family safe.”

Protestors arrived on the scene and were told by police to leave.

Instead, more showed up.

But, by that time, the Governor had already left.

The day before Thanksgiving, Cuomo was in Rochester accepting an Emmy for his acting skills throughout this ‘crisis’.

Governor Cuomo could not be reached for comment.

