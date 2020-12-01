2021 NYSCA DEC Grant Deadline is December 11

The Decentralization (DEC) grant supports arts and culture programming and the creation of new artworks in Erie and Niagara counties. It is administered by Arts Services Inc. (ASI) and is funded by the New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA). DEC grants are designed to be smaller grants that are more accessible to smaller organizations and individuals who lack the capacity to apply directly to NYSCA or who do not meet NYSCA’s requirements as an eligible applicant.

The deadline for the 2021 NYSC DEC grants is next Friday, December 11 at 11:59 pm. ASI’s DEC grants provide support for arts projects presented by organizations and individuals in Erie or Niagara counties. There are three (3) funding categories available: Community Arts, Arts Education, and Individual Artist Commission.

Due to COVID-19, there have been some slight changes made to the DEC program. Attendance at one of our information sessions is mandatory for all 2021 DEC applicants regardless of whether or not you have applied for this fund in the past.

There is one remaining information session this Thursday, December 3 at 4:00 pm. You can register for that session online here. Or contact Holly Grant at holly@asiwny.org to schedule a one-on-one consultation.

