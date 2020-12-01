NEW MUSIC: Detroit-based Chasey The Illest releases powerful music video “SAVE ME”

“’Save Me’ is a message for my generation. Depression, trauma, and hardship are rampant in this day and age. This song represents a cry for help, which is something that I think a lot of people my age can relate to. Even beyond just my generation, we are all challenged in our lives and at times it can feel so helpless, that’s really what this song is about. The video tells the story of a specific situation: a kid chasing his dreams, minding his own business, and then in an instant, it’s all taken away from him. Maybe it’s because of someone he knew, or something he did that people didn’t like, or maybe it was just senseless for no reason at all. Regardless, the tragedy of the loss is real for both the victim and for the people that loved him. I wanted to represent that pain in a way that was honest and raw.”
SAVE ME LYRICS
[Verse 1]
Uh huh
I see depression on her face
Like setting spray
She from the Park
But can’t stand it
Cause they sit and spray
Why we gotta live this way?
Why we gotta live this way?
Her best friend liked to hoop
Chasing dreams everyday
Everyday after school
At the court
Who would’ve knew?
When he hit the buzzer beater
His shot clock would run out too
Bullets in the air
He hit that jumper and they really shoot
Probably thought he’d win today
Probably thought he’d be okay
But tomorrow’s never promised
Probably thought he’d live today
Probably thought he’d live today
And his best friend just saw the whole thing just a block away
Rushing to his aid
Tears running down her face as she’s screaming out his name
Don’t you go
Don’t you leave
Don’t you leave me here to stay
Don’t miss my child
Don’t miss my wedding
Don’t miss me
Don’t go away
Look in my eyes
And let me save you
See the light?
Run away
See the light?
Run away
[Verse 2]
He said
He said you look good today
I seen yo ass right down the street
If they ain’t shoot
I would’ve waved
If you see my little sister
Tell her I can’t come and play
And if you talking to my momma
Tell her it’s gonna be okay
I’m watching you for the rest of your life
And for you best friend
One day I would’ve made you my wife
And I know that this is sudden
But my soul is on ice
So I only have one thing to say
I love you whole with this frozen soul
And this may be the worst time to tell you but oh
Ohh
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
[Hook]
Don’t you go
Don’t you leave
Don’t you leave me here to stay
Don’t miss my child
Don’t miss my wedding
Don’t miss me
Don’t go away
Don’t go away
[Verse 3]
And she’s like
Don’t go away I’m putting pressure
Please don’t leave
May he bless you
Please don’t leave
Hold up
I can tell your getting better
And I know you feeling cold
So please take my sweater
Please don’t leave (x11)
[Verse 4]
Yo why the fuck you always play?
You fighting for your fucking life
The ambulance is on the way
Everything ain’t just a joke
I called my brother he gonna get them niggas right when he get home
Why the fuck you always play?
Why you smiling in my face?
Why you always out at night when you living in this place?
You know it’s dangerous nigga
But you run to it like
It’s a danger race stupid nigga
Run to it like
Run, run to it like
What!
Man I hate this place
Yo I hate this place
I’m gonna run away
Yo I miss your face
Yo I miss your face
I miss your face
I hate this place
I hate this place
I’m gonna run away
Yo I hate this place
I miss your face
I miss your face
I miss your face
I hate this place
I hate this place
[Hook x6]
Don’t you go
Don’t you leave
Don’t you leave me here to stay
Don’t miss my child
Don’t miss my wedding
Don’t miss me
Don’t go away
[Outro]
Aye don’t you go
Aye don’t you go
I hate this place
I hate this place
Aye yo I miss your face
I miss your face
