NEW MUSIC: LIL WAYNE REUNITES WITH DRAKE ON “B.B. KING FREESTYLE”

Lil Wayne’s latest single “B.B. King Freestyle” feat. Drake is featured on Wayne’s highly anticipated No Ceilings 3 mixtape hosted by DJ Khaled. The track contains a sample from Alicia Keys’ “Feeling U, Feeling Me (Interlude).” The song marks Lil Wayne and Drake’s first collaboration since 2017’s “Family Feud” Remix.

Wayne also showcased his undeniable talent as a host with the launch of the highly successful- Young Money Radio – on Apple Music (revisit the first season HERE), which featured an all-star lineup of guests including Dr. Dre, Drake, Eminem, Nicki Minaj, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, Dr. Anthony Fauci , Kevin Hart and many more.

