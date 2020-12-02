Installation view of Swoon: Seven Contemplations at Albright-Knox Northland. Photograph by Brenda Bieger and Amanda Smith.
December 2020 highlights from the Albright-Knox.

December 2, 2020
Exhibition

Swoon: Seven Contemplations

Through January 10, 2021

Swoon has transformed Albright-Knox Northland into an open and meditative environment featuring a number of her large-scale sculptural installations as well as her first stop-motion animation video. The artist is interested in establishing spaces of empathy with a compassionate eye toward greater understanding and creating a positive impact in the lives of her audiences.

Related Events

Join us for the following virtual events. Pre-registration is required.

Virtual Drink and Draw

Thursday, December 3 ● 5:30–6:45 pm

Prentis Hemphill and Swoon in Conversation: Creativity, Healing from Trauma, and Collective Liberation

Friday, December 4 ● 6:30–7:30 pm

Root to Rise: Virtual Yoga

Saturday, December 5 ● 3–4 pm

Ekphrastic Writing with Just Buffalo Literary Center

Saturday, December 12 ● 1–2:30 pm

Virtual Homeschooler Workshop: Color Wheel Spinner

Friday, December 18 ● 12–1:30 pm

Virtual Meditation with the Museum

Saturday, December 19 ● 3–4 pm

Sunday Insights: Black Love Resists in the Rust Executive Director Phylicia Brown

Sunday, December 20 ● 2:30–3:30 pm

In order to ensure a safe environment for all, please review our Courtesy Code and reserve your visit date and time in advance.

Virtual Event

Installation view of Cicada in Swoon: Seven Contemplations at Albright-Knox Northland. Photograph by Brenda Bieger and Amanda Smith.

Sunday, December 13
1–2:30 pm

Join us for a FREE Virtual Family Funday with activities inspired by Julia Alvarez’s Already a Butterfly and Swoon: Seven Contemplations.

Storytime & Artmaking, 1–1:40 pm
Movement for Kids & Families with Sky Cubacub, 1:40–2:05 pm
Drop-In Art Activity with Horizon Health Services, 2:05–2:30 pm

Please register online. Registrants will receive a link to join this virtual event the morning of the program.


