December 2020 highlights from the Albright-Knox.

Exhibition

Through January 10, 2021

Swoon has transformed Albright-Knox Northland into an open and meditative environment featuring a number of her large-scale sculptural installations as well as her first stop-motion animation video. The artist is interested in establishing spaces of empathy with a compassionate eye toward greater understanding and creating a positive impact in the lives of her audiences.

Related Events

Join us for the following virtual events. Pre-registration is required.

Thursday, December 3 ● 5:30–6:45 pm

Friday, December 4 ● 6:30–7:30 pm

Saturday, December 5 ● 3–4 pm

Saturday, December 12 ● 1–2:30 pm

Friday, December 18 ● 12–1:30 pm

Saturday, December 19 ● 3–4 pm

Sunday, December 20 ● 2:30–3:30 pm

In order to ensure a safe environment for all, please review our Courtesy Code and reserve your visit date and time in advance.

Virtual Event

Sunday, December 13

1–2:30 pm

Join us for a FREE Virtual Family Funday with activities inspired by Julia Alvarez’s Already a Butterfly and Swoon: Seven Contemplations.

Storytime & Artmaking, 1–1:40 pm

Movement for Kids & Families with Sky Cubacub, 1:40–2:05 pm

Drop-In Art Activity with Horizon Health Services, 2:05–2:30 pm

Please register online. Registrants will receive a link to join this virtual event the morning of the program.

