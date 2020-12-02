NEW MUSIC: Delta the Prog Metal band from Chile releases music video for “OCEANS”

The progressive metal band Delta has just released the video for their single Oceans, a preview of their sixth studio album which will be supported by a distribution alliance between IGED Records and Warner Music. Delta is Paula Loza (voice), Andrés Rojas (drums), Marcos Sánchez (bass), Benjamín Lechuga (guitar) and Nicolás Quinteros (keyboards). DELTA is considered one of the most successful metal band in Chile appearing in lots of webzines, and magazines like Rolling Stone.

“This song is the moment of calm on the album,” said lead singer Paula Loza, “questioning our reflection on the outside and our relationship with the environment that we see so affected these days.”

