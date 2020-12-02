NEW MUSIC: Detroit-based Chasey The Illest releases powerful music video “SAVE ME”

‘Save Me‘ is one of the most heart-wrenching tracks on Chasey the Illest’s breakout mixtape, Nightmare Park. Set for release on December 1st. ‘Save Me‘ is a tragedy experienced every day by people living in America’s poor and mostly black city neighborhoods. A tragedy that is invisible to the comfortable, the well-off or the middle class. If you don’t see it that doesn’t mean it doesn’t exist. People hurt the same hurt whether they are rich or poor, white or black, young or old. Save Me should be watched and contemplated. . “’Save Me’ is a message for my generation. Depression, trauma, and hardship are rampant in this day and age. This song represents a cry for help, which is something that I think a lot of people my age can relate to. Even beyond just my generation, we are all challenged in our lives and at times it can feel so helpless, that’s really what this song is about. The video tells the story of a specific situation: a kid chasing his dreams, minding his own business, and then in an instant, it’s all taken away from him. Maybe it’s because of someone he knew, or something he did that people didn’t like, or maybe it was just senseless for no reason at all. Regardless, the tragedy of the loss is real for both the victim and for the people that loved him. I wanted to represent that pain in a way that was honest and raw.” – Chasey The Illest

SAVE ME LYRICS

[Verse 1]

Uh huh

I see depression on her face

Like setting spray

She from the Park

But can’t stand it

Cause they sit and spray

Why we gotta live this way?

Why we gotta live this way?

Her best friend liked to hoop

Chasing dreams everyday

Everyday after school

At the court

Who would’ve knew?

When he hit the buzzer beater

His shot clock would run out too

Bullets in the air

He hit that jumper and they really shoot

Probably thought he’d win today

Probably thought he’d be okay

But tomorrow’s never promised

Probably thought he’d live today

Probably thought he’d live today

And his best friend just saw the whole thing just a block away

Rushing to his aid

Tears running down her face as she’s screaming out his name

Don’t you go

Don’t you leave

Don’t you leave me here to stay

Don’t miss my child

Don’t miss my wedding

Don’t miss me

Don’t go away

Look in my eyes

And let me save you

See the light?

Run away

See the light?

Run away

[Verse 2]

He said

He said you look good today

I seen yo ass right down the street

If they ain’t shoot

I would’ve waved

If you see my little sister

Tell her I can’t come and play

And if you talking to my momma

Tell her it’s gonna be okay

I’m watching you for the rest of your life

And for you best friend

One day I would’ve made you my wife

And I know that this is sudden

But my soul is on ice

So I only have one thing to say

I love you whole with this frozen soul

And this may be the worst time to tell you but oh

Ohh

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

[Hook]

Don’t you go

Don’t you leave

Don’t you leave me here to stay

Don’t miss my child

Don’t miss my wedding

Don’t miss me

Don’t go away

Don’t go away

[Verse 3]

And she’s like

Don’t go away I’m putting pressure

Please don’t leave

May he bless you

Please don’t leave

Hold up

I can tell your getting better

And I know you feeling cold

So please take my sweater

Please don’t leave (x11)

[Verse 4]

Yo why the fuck you always play?

You fighting for your fucking life

The ambulance is on the way

Everything ain’t just a joke

I called my brother he gonna get them niggas right when he get home

Why the fuck you always play?

Why you smiling in my face?

Why you always out at night when you living in this place?

You know it’s dangerous nigga

But you run to it like

It’s a danger race stupid nigga

Run to it like

Run, run to it like

What!

Man I hate this place

Yo I hate this place

I’m gonna run away

Yo I miss your face

Yo I miss your face

I miss your face

I hate this place

I hate this place

I’m gonna run away

Yo I hate this place

I miss your face

I miss your face

I miss your face

I hate this place

I hate this place

[Hook x6]

Don’t you go

Don’t you leave

Don’t you leave me here to stay

Don’t miss my child

Don’t miss my wedding

Don’t miss me

Don’t go away

[Outro]

Aye don’t you go

Aye don’t you go

I hate this place

I hate this place

Aye yo I miss your face

I miss your face

