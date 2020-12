Rissa Boo is a multi-talented artist, writer, rapper, photographer, and experimental backpacker. Hailin’ from Paris, he began his activism through graffiti and breakdance before moving to New York City to feel closer to the Hip Hop culture. He started rapping on his firsts mixtapes while backpacking in South America, Asia, and Africa and he raps in English, French, or Portuguese. The Aliens in New York music video is a reggae-infused rap tune that is pleasure to watch and hear.

