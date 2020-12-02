VICE Video: Philippines president Rodrigo Duterte has turned his country into a deadly dictatorship. Here is how he silences activists. Be happy your in America!

The regime of former Filipino dictator Ferdinand Marcos murdered, disappeared, and tortured its own people with impunity. Assassinations were executed at every level – and there were 3,257 officially documented killings. However, Rodrigo Duterte’s death squads put the Marcos years into a chilling context, far outdoing the former dictator. As of May 2020 some estimate at least 29,000 people have been killed in Duterte’s so-called drug war alone. He also goes after activists, journalists, television and radio stations and anyone who disagrees with him.

