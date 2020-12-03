NEW MUSIC: Bea Miller is on a music video making rampage. Her December 2nd video “SELF CRUCIFY” follows six releases in November

Bea Miller continues her streak of music videos with her latest, “self crucify.” The introspective track is featured on her latest EP elated!

The video is emotional, with Miller shedding tears, and video director Gina Gizella Manning said, “as the day progressed, we entered this really honest space together. By the last take, Bea had me tearing up. On the final take, I had turned off all the lighting we set up in her apartment and lit the performance solely by hand with one little light source and shot it in darkness. The result was powerful. It is hands down my favorite video we created.”

elated! has been embraced across all platforms; tracks from the EP have been featured on over 400 Spotify playlists and over 40 Apple Music playlists. Idolator heralded it as her “best release to date” while DuJour raved about “Miller’s captivating raspy vocals and youthful energy.” The inter-connected, dynamic music videos released week over week include “i never wanna die” “hallelujah” and “forever is a lie”, as well as “FEEL SOMETHING DIFFERENT” with Aminé; watch it HERE. The collaboration is a hypnotic new take on Miller’s viral hit “feel something” released last summer which has amassed nearly 200 million streams, as well as 4 billion video views and over 1.5 million TikTok video creations to date.

At only 21, Bea Miller made the Forbes 2021 “30 Under 30” list, has garnered over 2 billion streams to date. She boasts over 10 million monthly listeners on Spotify and 1.5 million Instagram followers. Last year, she collaborated with Jessie Reyez on “FEELS LIKE HOME,” 6lack on “it’s not u it’s me” and UK duo Snakehips on “NEVER GONNA LIKE YOU.”

