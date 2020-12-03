NEW MUSIC: Yungblud teams with Machine Gun Kelly for “ACTING LIKE THAT”

Today YUNGBLUD shares his latest song, “acting like that,” featuring Machine Gun Kelly, from his forthcoming full-length album, WEIRD!

“‘acting like that’ is a result of what happens when me, mgk and travis get together, the energy’s electric and we write songs that amplify a feeling. this song radiates just going fucking nuts at your favourite show, a feeling that we all need right now. this song is about losing control and feeling free with your best fucking mates.”

ACTING LIKE THAT featuring Machine Gun Kelly

YUNGBLUD With HALSEY Featuring Travis Barker

MARS

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...



