ALERT: If you care about water. If you care about the Climate Emergency. Watch this video.

On the eve of the Youth Climate Action Day, young elected officials call on President-elect Biden to enact a National Emergency Climate Plan

The United Nations reported that the world suffered extreme weather disasters during the last 20 years, with economic losses of $2.97 trillion. Elected Officials to Protect America (EOPA) has brought young elected officials together on the eve of Youth Climate Action Day to collectively speak about their personal experiences fighting climate change. They are also calling on President-elect Biden and Congress to enact a Climate Emergency Plan that ensures environmental justice for all. EOPA has a sign-on letter asking the same, which already has over 125 elected official signatories from around the country. This year, from America’s shorelines battered by hurricanes, to the heartlands scorched by droughts, and to apocalyptic wildfires in the West, climate change has proven to be a destructive force — fueled by the fossil fuel industry. It has devastated livelihoods, displaced thousands, and tragically taken lives. September was the hottest on record globally, federal government scientists say.

More about EOPA: As current and former elected officials who care deeply about protecting our planet and people from the dangers of climate change, EOPA educates through value-based storytelling, training lawmakers, and connecting elected officials to inspire strong environmental policy. Our veterans who are lawmakers helped get the Land and Water Conservation Fund funded in perpetuity. In New York we successfully helped ban fracking. In 2018 over 410 elected officials have signed our National Climate Justice Letter demanding a just transition to a clean energy economy. Recently, over315 Elected Officials to Protect California signed a letter to Governor Newsom urging him stop any new permits for fossil fuel production, and enact statewide safety setbacks from oil and gas wells while a just transition to 100 percent clean, renewable energy happens.

