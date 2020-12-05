NYS ASSEMBLYMAN DAVID DIPIETRO SPONSORS CHRISTMAS DRIVE FOR SENIORS IN NURSING HOMES

By Teresa Reile

147th District NYS Assemblyman David DiPietro is sponsoring a Secret Santa Christmas Drive for Seniors who have been in isolation in nursing homes without human family contact in almost a year.

“We want them to know that they are NOT forgotten,” said DiPietro. ” We are fighting for them out here and we want them to know that they are valuable and that we love them.”

Because of Covid 19 Restrictions, nursing home residents are not allowed to leave, nor are they allowed to have any visitors including immediate family members. This has been devastating to many residents as they are left languishing alone without their loved ones near them. Mr. DiPietro wants to cheer them up and let them know that we are all thinking of them and want them to have a nice Christmas, despite Covid 19.

You can help this endeavor by dropping off items at the following locations:

TSG BBQ – 6272 Seneca St. Elma, NY

LARWOOD PHARMACY 597 Oakwood Ave. East Aurora, NY

VIDLER’S 676-694 Main St. East Aurora, NY

Items needed are:

SOCKS * SUGAR-FREE CANDY * SLIPPERS *

HAND SANITIZER * TOOTHBRUSHES *

MOUTH WASH *PLAYING CARDS *

GREETING CARDS * STAMPS * PUZZLES ‘ SODUKO ‘ CROSSWORD

COLORING BOOKS * STATIONARY * SCARVES

Look for the brightly wrapped box and have blessed holidays!

