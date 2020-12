Those who have viewed Tiny Desk concerts in the past are used to seeing musical artists performing in the room which is the office of Bob Boilin, host of NPR’s “All SongsConsidered.” The Tiny Desk is working from home for the foreseeable future. They are introducing NPR Music’s Tiny Desk (home) concerts, bringing you performances from across the country and the world in the home of the artist. It’s the same spirit — stripped-down sets, an intimate setting — just a different space.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...