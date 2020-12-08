NEW MUSIC: Canadian electronic songwriter Jessy Lanza releases “ALEXANDER” from new album “24/7”

In the wake of her well-received LP, All the Time, Jessy Lanza enlists a few friends to remix the album for a new mixtape, 24/7, out this Friday via Hyperdub.

24/7 is a mixtape in the genuine sense, featuring seven artists that Jessy loves remixing her beloved third LP, All the Time. The remixers she chose are all artists who are recent influences on her music. The roll call includes two UK Hyperdub artists, Proc Fiskal and Loraine James, as well as future Hyperdub artist Foodman from Japan, who lays down his own chopped up footwork influence mix. There’s also the breezy electrofunk of fellow Canadian Martyn Bootyspoon, New Yorker DJ Swisha’s breakbeat-charged, dreamy take on “All The Time.” Russian producer Kate NV‘s takes “Baby Love” and crosses it between ‘80s Janet Jackson and Tin Drum-era Japan, and Portland’s Visible Cloaks bend “Ice Creamy” into warped relaxed shapes.

