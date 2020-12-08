NEW MUSIC: NYC’s The Pretty Reckless begin releasing music videos from the upcoming album “DEATH BY ROCK AND ROLL”

The Pretty Reckless will release their fourth album, Death By Rock And Roll, on February 12 via Fearless Records. Here are two cuts from the album “Death By Rock And Roll” and two versions of “25,” one is acoustic.

The album, which follows 2010’s Light Me Up, 2014’s Going To Hell, and 2016’s Who You Selling For, is titled after the first single, “Death by Rock And Roll” which rocketed to No. 1 on the rock charts and held strong for several weeks. It marked the fifth No. 1 single of the band’s career. Going To Hell released in 2014 produced three #1 hits including the Platinum-certified “Heaven Knows” (the biggest rock song of 2014).

