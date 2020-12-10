NEW MUSIC: LA singer/songwriter Gracie Abrams releases latest single “BRUSH FIRE”

Songwriter Gracie Abrams’ latest single “Brush Fire” was co-written with Tobias Jesso Jr and her high school sweetheart Blake Slatkin, who also produced the track. Crowned one of seven breakout female musicians by Vogue UK — Abrams considers herself a songwriter, first and foremost, and has earned a devoted following on the strength of her personal lyrics and intimate vocal delivery.

Like our recent coverage of singer/songwriter Seleka, daughter of filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan, Gracie shares that distinction; her father is filmmaker J.J. Abrams. Apparently filmmaking is a breeding ground for talented musicians.

BRUSH FIRE

FRIEND

I MISS YOU

LIVE ON JIMMY FALLON SHOW

