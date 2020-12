Chilly Gonzales, a Grammy-winning Canadian pianist, and entertainer currently living in Europe is known as much for the intimate piano touch of his best-selling Solo Piano album trilogy as for his showmanship and composition for award-winning stars.

Here Chilly Gonzales shares a new stop-motion animation video for “Snow Is Falling In Manhattan,” a fan favorite from his new holiday album, A very chilly Christmas.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...