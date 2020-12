Here’s a new single from Starcrawler featuring Mike Campbell from Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers. They collaborated on covering a Tom Petty classic “I Need to Know” as part of Tom Petty’s 70th Birthday.

The band said, “As huge tom petty and the heartbreakers fans, we were all so excited at the opportunity to cover this song. We all grew up singing along to his songs on the radio as kids so this was a very surreal moment for all of us, especially getting to work with Mike Campbell.”

