NEW MUSIC: LA rapper MURS releases music video “THE DOC”

Love & Rockets Vol. 2:The Declaration – now streaming everywhere. A lyrical call for unity, “The D.O.C.” continues Murs’ streak as one of hip hop’s most prolific emcees, serving up a fourth-quarter wake-up call on Love & Rockets Vol 2. The D.O.C . Today, West Coast veteran Murs drops off his brand new music video for “ ,” from his latest release,– now streaming everywhere. A lyrical call for unity, “The D.O.C.” continues Murs’ streak as one of hip hop’s most prolific emcees, serving up a fourth-quarter wake-up call on Love & Rockets Vol 2.

With DJ.Fresh in his corner, Murs shapes a foundation on the 12-track offering that finds him truly at home. “I am a pro-black, gangbanging, comic book reading, skateboarding, business owning, God-loving, husband and father of 3,” opens up Murs. “After 20-plus years of putting out music, I feel like I’ve finally been able to put it all that together properly in one album. DJ.Fresh came with the right sound at the right time.”

Indeed, timing was everything according to DJ. Fresh. “We were on tour and the timing was right for us to make this happen,” explains the Tonite Show series creator. “We’ve been talking about doing this for years, and I hope people enjoy it. It’s a journey.”

The simultaneous release of “The D.O.C.” music video and Love & Rockets Vol. 2 caps off a stellar 2020 for Murs. A year that saw the release of three previous projects and six singles.

