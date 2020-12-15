Featured News Politics US News

VICE VIDEO: 6 minute doc “Inside the Race to Keep Georgia Blue”

December 15, 2020
 EVERYTHING HINGES ON GEORGIA SENATE RACE

Georgia turned blue for the first time in 20 years thanks to a massive voter registration effort that turned out hundreds of thousands of new voters. Now ahead of the Senate runoff – organizers are trying to pull off the same feat twice. Of course, Stacy Abrams is leading the charge to keep their base of voters energized enough to come to the polls a second time. They are also registering teens who were not 18 on November 3rd but will be on January 5 2021.


