1946 Homestead Grays at Griffith Stadium in Washington. Photo courtesy of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum
Featured News Sports US News

Major League Baseball finally elevates the Negro Leagues to “Major League” officially recognizing their statistical records

December 16, 2020
jamiemoses288

It’s hard to believe but from 1920 up to 1948 black baseball players had to play in the Negro Leagues.  1948 was the last in which the Negro World Series was played between the champions of the Negro National League and Negro American League.

The sad thing is that in spite of having some of the best players in history, none of the 3,400 players in the Negro Leagues were recognized by Major League Baseball as worthy of statistical inclusion for the record books.

In 1969, MLB’s Special Baseball Records Committee — a group comprising five men, all of them White — identified six “Major Leagues” as worthy of statistical inclusion: The National League, American League, American Association, Union Association, Players’ League, and Federal League. The Negro Leagues were not even considered for inclusion even though some of its players had an indelible impact on the game and even though they were operational for much longer than most of the leagues on that Special Baseball Records Committee list.

“All of us who love baseball have long known that the Negro Leagues produced many of our game’s best players, innovations and triumphs against a backdrop of injustice,” MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said. “We are now grateful to count the players of the Negro Leagues where they belong: as Major Leaguers within the official historical record.”

1948 was the last year of the Negro Leagues World Series because by that time  Brooklyn Dodgers’ Jackie Robinson and a few other black players finally broke the white barrier in MLB.


About the author

View All Posts

jamiemoses288

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: