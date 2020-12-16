NEW MUSIC: Bucharest’s improv artist Balkan Taksim brings Romanian grooves to the world

Balkan Taksim is Bucharest-based multi-instrumentalist Sașa-Liviu Stoianovici and electronica-producer Alin Zăbrăuțeanu, frequently joined by other artists on percussion, vocals, etc. The music is a unique mix traditional Balkan folk instrumetns combined with digital beats, bass lines, synth sounds and vocals. Sașa-Liviu Stoianovici might decide to play any number of different instruments on a song, bagpipes, cobza, gaida, lute, citeli, tamburica, the Turkish Saz, just about anything he can get his hands on.

Their latest video “Andolka” is superb. It’s a story of hidden passion told so clearly and simply using only subdued facial expressions. This video is something filmmakers should study.

