Famous Fishing Destinations You’ll Definitely Want to Visit

Have you already gone fishing at all of the local spots in your town? Looking for a new, thrilling fishing adventure? You’ve come to the right place! In this article, we’ll be taking you to brand new spots to experience fishing as you’ve never done before. But hey, even you- who have never gone fishing- we see you, too!

Fishing, unlike what you may have thought, is not tedious at all. The beautiful landscape, chilly breeze, and cute little fishies splashing water is a captivating sight anybody would enjoy. So, buckle up as we take you on a trip to the most exquisite fishing destinations in the world!

1. Montauk, New York

Get your Yankee hats on cause we’re going to the Big Apple! We know the City that never sleeps is often crowded and noisy; even the locals probably don’t know where to go fishing. However, there are hidden gems in New York City. From the Bronx to Manhattan and Brooklyn, the world is literally your oyster! Just make sure you get there on time when it’s fishing season in September and October.

2. Destin, Florida

Get some shorts and flip-flops on cause it’s Florida, baby! With Charter boats at your feet and a fishing season all year round, Destin is one of the finest places for fishing. You’ll find a variety of fish from yellowfin tuna and blue marlin to mackerel and sailfish. And if you’re in it for the big fishies, Florida ranks high on the sharks’ list.

3. Cairns, Australia

Oi Oi Oi, Mayte! You guessed it, we’re going to Aussie Land! If you’re a good old angler, no place is better than the Great Barrier Reef for you. Black marlins, known as Black Gold, will be waiting for your big bait between September to January. When you’re done fishing, you can go scuba diving in the Great Barrier Reef or explore the amazing rainforests surrounding the Cairns.

4. Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

If you’re a fisherperson and part-time party animal, this is your sweet escape. Fishing season is up and running all year-round and it gets tamale-spicy from May to July. There is – literally- plenty of fish in the sea; Marlin, Wahoo, Sailfish, Dorado, you name it! You can go fishing offshore in the blue waters then blaze it up at night in a street party or a bar.

5. Kona, Hawaii

Aloha there! Ready for some fresh cocktails and pineapples on your fishing trip? Kona is your perfect match. Not only will you spend an awesome hot summer in Hawaii, but you can also enjoy fishing under the warm sun. Kona is the capital for sports fishing as well as deep-sea fishing, and you will find different species to catch!

6. Prince Edward Island, Canada

If you’re a fan of National Geographic’s famous show, Wicked Tuna, you’re gonna know this one. This is the very place in which the biggest bluefin tuna in the world was caught in 1979. It’s too legendary to miss out on fishing there! Having said that, keep in mind that the area is marked as a catch-and-release fishery. Though, this shouldn’t stop you from deep-sea fishing in the most beautiful places in the world.

7. Halong Bay, Vietnam

Who robs banks and squirts ink? Billy, the Squid! We know it’s a lousy one, but it was worth a shot, ey?! Halong Bay is the world’s favorite spot for squid fishing. So, mark your calendar any date between April to July and go squid-fishing under the beautiful moonlight. Just don’t forget to give us a bite when you cook that little slippery thing!

8. Umba River, Russia

It’s mother Russia, y’all! Enjoy an extraordinary fishing experience, as you gaze at the sky-high mountains. If you’re craving some salmon with dill or lemon butter sauce for dinner, then what are you waiting for? The Umba River is world-famous for its juicy scrumptious salmon.

9. Galapagos Islands, Ecuador

The beautiful islands of Galapagos will blow your mind; the place is simply a piece of heaven on Earth. Ecuador is rich in culture and blessed with wondrous nature; it feels illegal to not pay it a visit at least once in your life. You can find beautiful dolphins, wahoo, marlin, and a lot more! What’s even better is that you won’t be tied to any season; you can go any time you please.

So that was our list of hottest 9 places to go fishing! We hope you enjoyed this international flight as much as we did. Don’t wait around too much though, life is pretty short! So, get yourself a fishing rod and a net and hurry to one of these places!

