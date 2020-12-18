NEW MUSIC: Talented sixteen-year-old Willa Amai shows great songwriting with music videos “DECEMBER” an ‘UNORGANIZED CRIME”

Willa Amai is closing 2020 promoting her current single “Unorganized Crime,” and her Christmas single “DECEMBER.”

EQ Music writes- “Every so often, a truly, one-of-a-kind pop newcomer emerges on the music scene. They have an unmistakable aura about them, and their music forges an instant connection with listeners. Your intuition immediately tells you they have star potential. Enter Willa Amai. Willa shares a seasonal holiday song “December.” A wintry offering, sung with beautiful vulnerability and thankfully without a sleigh bell in sight.”

Amai will be releasing several more singles with an album expected to be released in 2021.

