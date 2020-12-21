Space Saving Ideas for Houses: All You Need to Know

Your home is supposed to be your sanctuary, but unfortunately, it can start to feel like a prison if you are getting swamped with mess and clutter. No one really tells you how much of a problem it can be as a homeowner, or apartment renter, but storage is going to be a skill you want to learn fast when you have your own place.

Instead of tripping over boxes, toys, or other assorted mess, you need to take back your home and make sure it is in tip-top shape, not just for you, but for whenever guests come over too. It is also good for your mental health to have an organized living space. Here are some tips on how to save space in your home.

Downsize Your Appliances

Appliances are necessary so there isn’t really a way to ditch a fridge or oven, but you can do your best to cut down on the size. Instead of opting for a mega-sized smart fridge, go with one that works but is space-efficient, which will save you money too. Similarly, if you want to maintain heating in the home, the best wood stove doesn’t have to be a behemoth. There are plenty of appliances you can downsize on without losing any functionality.

Utilize Vertical Storage

Storage is going to be at a premium, no matter what house you live in. Eventually, you start to accumulate more than you use as is custom for most people. Vertical storage helps you stack cabinets or drawers upwards, which is pleasing to the eye and takes up way less space than expanding outwards. Vertical storage can also play into the aesthetic of your home and make it feel bigger than it actually is. Another cool trick for those into music or sports is to hang up your gear on the wall. It has the double purpose of getting everything out of the way, but it also saves floor space.

Convert Rooms for Multi-Purpose Use

If you have too much stuff and not enough room and need to save space, start thinking about how you can double up on your room use. A good one is to turn a home office into a workout room. This is a good plan for keeping two important functions of your home grouped together, but you don’t need excess floor space to make them both happen. You can turn just about any room into a shared space to make sure that you are optimizing as much as you can so that even the smallest of homes let you breathe again.

Build a Shed

If you think you’re up for the challenge, then pick up a drill and start planning that shed. Making a shed in the backyard is not an easy task and it takes a lot of patience, a lot of measuring, and a lot of cutting and screwing, but it is worth it in the end to remove sports equipment, unwanted tools, and other assorted goods from the garage or crawlspace. Getting it removed from the home is one step in cleaning out your area to make it more inhabitable.

Declutter Your Unwanted Goods

Another general tip for cleaning is to finally let go of all that junk you don’t use. Listen, there probably isn’t a sentimental reason why you kept a half-broken bicycle in your basement, so it’s best you just let it go. There are too many things that people leave in their home without realizing that it is only robbing them of precious storage so make a list of everything you do need in your storage room, basement, garage, or attic, then chuck everything else. Donate clothes or usable goods if you can, however.

Learn How to Manage Cables

This last one will help manage the space in your home in a small but mighty way, and for those with an assortment of electronics, you’ll really appreciate it. Cable management is a skill in itself, and it basically means being able to either hide or utilize electronic cords in a way that doesn’t look like a tangled mess in an AV club room. There are devices that can manage them for you, you can find DIY ways to manage cables, but the point remains that it can be an eyesore and a tripping hazard. Clean up your entertainment stations, people.

Making sure that your home is being utilized well means making sure it is clean, clear, and free of clutter. There are plenty of ways to achieve a space-saving household, and these tips will surely help you reach that goal.