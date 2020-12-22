NEW MUSIC: Kansas City’s Anson Seabra releases “WALKED THROUGH HELL”

Multi-instrumentalist songwriter Anson Seabra returns today with a new video combining carefully-crafted melodies emotional lyrics of romance. “Walked Through Hell” is the first single from Anson’s upcoming project, out in early 2021. The track has already racked up over 3.5 million streams on Spotify and was added to 29 New Music Friday playlists around the world, as well as Apple’s New Music Daily and Amazon’s Acoustic Chill.

Following college and a short-lived stint behind a desk in corporate America, Anson released his debut single “Welcome To Wonderland” in 2018. Since then Anson has built over 4.1 million monthly listeners on Spotify, over half a million subscribers to his YouTube channel, and 1.6 million followers on TikTok.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...



