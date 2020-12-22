NEW MUSIC: Moby drops “LIVE AMBIENT 1”

Icon and music pioneer Moby will release Live Ambients Improvised Recordings Vol. 1 on December 24th via the mobyambient imprint. The new body of work was recorded fully live and completely improvised, and will be accompanied by corresponding video performances for each piece available on YouTube on December 30th. The genesis of the project began earlier this year at the start of the pandemic as a form of healing for Moby. As the process unfolded he felt compelled to record the music for listeners as an escape from the anxiety many have experienced and a vehicle for self-exploration. Particularly prescient, the ethereal music now serves as a welcome companion to reflect upon 2020 and anticipate the new year approaching with a renewed sense of hope.

“I gave myself three rules in creating these pieces,” said Moby. “First, the music needed to be improvised with nothing written or recorded beforehand. The second, no editing or changing anything after the fact, and the third was that every part of the process needed to be calming. My presumptuous hope is that maybe these recordings and videos might help people find a sense of calm and peace in what otherwise looks to be a very challenging holiday season.”