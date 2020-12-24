‘Twas the night before Christmas… reimagined for the BPO

Associate Principal Double Bassist Brett Shurtliffe reimagines Clement Clarke Moore’s famous poem in this wonderful holiday video, in which he plays all 4 parts of a bass quartet called “A Night Before Christmas” by Simon Garcia.

Our story begins inside an empty Kleinhans Music Hall, where instead of a visit from Santa, we are all blessed with a visit from your BPO. We hope this video brings a bit of joy to those that can’t be with family or friends for the holidays, and reminds us that we will all keep “playing on,” and will be together again soon.

