Secret Santa for Seniors was a Huge Success

By Teresa Reile

The Secret Santa for Seniors gift giving drive was a huge success with people from all walks of life pitching in to make this holiday season a bit homier for shut ins and residents of area nursing homes.

“To say that we were overwhelmed with gratitude and surprise by the outpouring of love and support is an understatement”, says Assemblyman DiPietro, “We could not believe how many people showed their love for the seniors stuck in nursing homes this year.”

DiPietro sponsored a “Secret Santa for Seniors” gift giving drive to show seniors who have been sequestered in nursing homes that they are not forgotten.

Some residents have not been able to see their loved ones in person for almost a year because of the Covid-19 rules.

The idea for the gift giving drive was borne at a staff meeting one morning when one of the staffers brought up a story of a loved one in a nearby nursing home.

The Assemblyman’s staffers got to work and together with the community, made this a Christmas to remember for many.

Schoolchildren from the area pitched in and colored pictures, made cards and painted paintings. One area teacher, Cassandra Kistner called the project, “The Kindness Project” and said that the kids were very enthusiastic and wanted to help make other people’s Christmas as happy as theirs.

“This community pitched right in and made this holiday season a bit brighter for people they don’t even know,” continued DiPietro, “So much so, that we had enough gifts to give to residents at six different nursing homes and facilities.”

Mr. DiPietro personally sends his thanks to everyone who donated gifts, to the businesses that helped in the collection process, (Vidler’s, Larwood Pharmacy and TSG BBQ) and to his wonderful staff who made this possible.

The Secret Santa for Seniors drive sponsored by Assemblyman David DiPietro delivered gifts to Aurora Care Nursing Home, the East Side Nursing Home in Warsaw, Jennie B. Richmond Nursing Home in Springville, and the Eden Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Eden as well as Fiddler’s Green Manor in Springville and the Wyoming County Office of the Aging.

