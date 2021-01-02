BPO Out of the Box: Virtual Version is a traveling music video series that showcases the talent of our BPO musicians, recognizes the inspirational and healing power of music, and celebrates the resilient spirit of the City of Good Neighbors.

Since the BPO is currently unable to physically “take the show on the road” to unique locations in Western New York or perform in their renowned home, Kleinhans Music Hall, they hope you enjoy these virtual performances they’re creating and the promise they invoke for the new year.

BPO Out of the Box will continue to showcase architectural gems in our community, connect with new audiences, and even illustrate the work yet to be done in order to make our city as strong as can be.