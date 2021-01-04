TUE JAN 5: BPO Out of the Box a performance at Buffalo’s Grain Elevators and Silos on the Buffalo River

Tune in on Tuesday, January 5 for our next BPO Out of the Box performance! This week’s installment features a performance at Buffalo’s Grain Elevators and Silos on the Buffalo River, celebrating Buffalo’s industrial achievement throughout the 19th century. BPO musicians Nikki Chooi (violin), Antoine Lefebvre (violin), Caroline Gilbert (viola) and Roman Mekinulov (cello) perform Dvořák’s vibrant and poetic “American” String Quartet No. 12 in F major.

All BPO Out of the Box videos are free to watch and may be accessed on bpo.org and via YouTube. Out of the Box is a FREE traveling music video series that highlights the beauty of the WNY region, showcases the talent of our musicians, recognizes the inspirational and healing power of music, and celebrates the resilient spirit of the City of Good Neighbors. Click here to watch last week’s episode recorded at Graycliff!

Since the BPO is currently unable to physically “take the show on the road” to unique locations in Western New York or perform in their renowned home, Kleinhans Music Hall, they hope you enjoy these virtual performances they’re creating and the promise they invoke for the new year.

BPO Out of the Box will continue to showcase architectural gems in our community, connect with new audiences, and even illustrate the work yet to be done in order to make our city as strong as can be.