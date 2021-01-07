7 Academic Scholarships for Aspiring Art Majors

“So, what exactly do you plan on doing with an art degree?”– an all-too-infamous question posed by parents fearful for their child’s earning potential and sense of financial security. For those courageous enough to brave the storm of shrugged shoulders, deep sighs, and panicked looks, majoring in the arts yields various advantages. For starters, you’ll be able to put your unique creative skills into action every day, think outside of the box as an artistic entrepreneur, and excel in a collaborative profession that resists the boring and mundane.

Artistic minds are to thank for the websites we visit, the movies we binge-watch, and the music playing in the background of our morning commutes. With creative spirits playing a pivotal role in our day-to-day lives, an art major’s career possibilities are endless and span from fine arts to graphic design to animation opportunities.

Before peering into the potential your art degree holds, you’ll need to utilize a scholarship search engine. That way, you can locate scholarship opportunities and successfully minimize the student debt you’ll have to tackle as a recently-graduated art student.

AIGA Worldstudio Scholarships

The AIGA Worldstudios Scholarship is awarded to a student studying fine art, graphic design, illustration, or photography whose financial situation may bar them from pursuing higher education. If an applicant is of minority status, review committees will factor the applicant’s ethnicity into the decision-making process.

VAVAF LGBT Arts Scholarship

Supporting LGBTQ students striving for an art degree stands at the heart of this scholarship opportunity. The VAVAF LGBT Arts Scholarship is dedicated to Victor Agoni, a father that encouraged his son to follow his dreams and loved him unconditionally. Through this scholarship, the founder hopes to grant aspiring artists the opportunity to reach their fullest potential and clear the societal hurdles specific to the LGBTQ+ community.

Against the Grain Artistic Scholarship

Asian American high school seniors and current college students studying performing arts, visual arts, journalism, or mass communications are encouraged to apply for this scholarship. Unlike other less competitive scholarship opportunities, applicants must maintain a 3.0 GPA or higher to apply.

Project Yellow Light/Hunter Garner Scholarship

The Project Yellow Light/Hunter Garner Scholarship requires the applicant to submit a billboard design, radio ad, or short video in contribution to a texting and driving awareness campaign. These scholarship opportunity creators are looking for original messaging to effectively deter teen/young adult drivers from texting behind the wheel.

Frame My Future

Thoughts of uncertain futures often dominate anxious college students’ minds. In hopes of decluttering these undergraduates’ frantic headspaces, the scholarship creators require applicants to create and submit original artwork that articulates how the student in question wants to frame their future.

Entries can include essays, paintings, photographs, poems, or any creative depiction of career anxieties and ambitions.

Bodie McDowell Scholarship

Students interested in working in outdoor communications are the target audience of this scholarship. Although examples of past works and letters of recommendation are needed to apply, the scholarship is open to all applicants who work in print, photography, film, art, or broadcasting mediums.

AGL Over the Rainbow Foundation

Dedicated to Alex G. Lutrell, an accomplished singer, musician, and actor, the AGL Over the Rainbow Foundation is an untapped goldmine for aspiring artists. These scholarship opportunities cater to high school seniors planning on attending college the following year. Note that applicants must express interest in studying chorus, music, theatre, or art before being considered.

Before you go

Art students willing to carve out time to apply for scholarships will effectively lighten their financial stress load that comes with earning a college degree. Additionally, taking advantage of scholarship opportunities within reach will allow students to focus their energy on succeeding in their courses, rather than spending precious hours working multiple part-time jobs.

Despite pervasive misconceptions, receiving a degree in art is more practical than one initially might think. As an art major, you will use your creativity to impact the world and make a difference, no matter which artistic path you take.

