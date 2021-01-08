The Pretty Reckless facebook photo
NEW MUSIC: NYC’s The Pretty Reckless share new single “AND SO IT WENT” feat. Rage Agains The Machine guitarist Tom Morello

January 8, 2021
THE PRETTY RECKLESS have shared their new single “And So It Went.” The track features guitarist Tom Morello from Rage Against the Machine

“The world has been in such a state of civil unrest,” says singer Taylor Momsen. “‘And So It Went’ basically comes from that vision. As a songwriter, I feel like I’m not here to preach. I use music to observe and communicate what I see around me. This song felt like the perfect storm for Tom Morello to join in and rip the sound waves apart with his guitar. It was more than a pleasure having him add his unique and defining sound to the song.”


