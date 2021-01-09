BUFFALO WRITERS: NFB Publishing releases The Yang & Yin of Gender Transition by Joella Sylvia Laramay

The Yang & Yin of Gender Transition, a memoir by Joella Sylvia Laramay showing the downs and ups of gender transition, is the latest release from NFB Publishing in Buffalo.

Gender transition is a decision that does not come with ease or without cost for a lot of transwomen, and this book shows that transitioning from male to female encompasses more than a fetish for clothes and makeup and that it is an internal struggle to be one’s true self.

Laramay is a transwoman with a passion for writing. She moved to Buffalo from Liverpool, N.Y., graduating from Daemen College in 2009 with a bachelor’s degree in English adolescent education. She worked as an aide and then substitute teacher at a school for children with extra needs. In 2017, she went back to school for information technology and networking and placed on the Dean’s List twice out of three semesters while earning her associate’s degree.

In The Yang & Yin of Gender Transition, the author flawlessly connects snapshots of moments in time with a quirky, witty narrative allowing for a first-person view of her trans experience. Touching on all aspects of life from work, health, home, relationships and society, Laramay captures her audience with detailed interaction allowing a space for education without losing sight of the story. The title is perfect as the tone of the story progressively lightens through the author’s transition and finds balance giving perspective to struggle and resolution. As the story closes, all loose ends are drawn together leaving you feeling complete.

The Yang & Yin of Gender Transition is available on amazon.com and other online book outlets in print or Kindle format.

For more information on NFB Publishing, please visit nfbpublishing.com

