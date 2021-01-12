NEW MUSIC: LAs Dent May releases “IMAGINATION” video shot entirely on an iPhone

Psychedelic pop musician Dent May just released the official music video for ‘Imagination’; from his latest album Late Checkout. Shot entirely on an iPhone by Jimmy Whispers. It’s a song that shows off Dent May’s talent for crafting a crooning, retro-acoustic song, with a relatable message of missing someone who is far away “There’s nothing I can do/ To bring you here tonight/ So I turn out the lights/ And I use my imagination.”

“Jimmy’s been one of my best friends ever since his old band came through to play my garage in Taylor, MS back in 2010. We’ve made a lot of music together since then, but this is our first visual collaboration. Jimmy shot this on his iPhone at Castaic Lake State Recreation Center in Los Angeles County and it features our friends Pearl & The Oysters, Kayla Monetta, Martin Isenberg and Simon The Dog.” – Dent May

