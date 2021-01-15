NEW DOCUMENTARY FILM about famous Buffalo illustrator “BAD ATTITUDE: The Art of Spain Rodriguez”

A new documentary called BAD ATTITUDE: The Art of Spain Rodriguez, will be having its World Premiere at the 2021 Slamdance Film Festival next month! Buffalo native Spain Rodriguez is a celebrity in the world of comic books, as he helped push the underground comic scene in Buffalo, and NYC throughout the 50s/60s. The documentary is directed by Emmy-nominated filmmaker (and wife of Spain), Susan Stern.

From the propaganda comics of WWII, to the underground comics breakthrough in 1960s New York and San Francisco, to the graphic novels of today, Bad Attitude is an enthralling history of comics and a rousing call to art and activism. Featuring a roster of friends and family, Bad Attitude dives deep into Spain’s life with insight from comics luminaries R. Crumb, Art Spiegelman, Trina Robbins, Aline Kominsky-Crumb, and Ed Piskor, and features animation by Spain’s daughter, the New York-based artist, Nora Rodriguez.

BAD ATTITUDE: The Art of Spain Rodriguez is directed and produced by Susan Stern. Associate Produced by Victoria B. Fender. Edited by Elizabeth Finlayson, Jim Klein, Bill Weber, and Fender. Cinematography by Naiti Gámez and Vicente Franco. Original score by B. Quincy Griffin and music by Santana, Jerry Lee Lewis, Jesse Hill, Ben King, The Fugs, and Charles Mingus. Featuring Spain Rodriguez, comics luminaries R. Crumb, Art Spiegelman, Trina Robbins, Aline Kominsky-Crumb and Ed Piskor. Writer Ishmael Reed, feminist critics Susie Bright and Andi Zeisler, and Mission District artists René Yañez, Rio Yañez and Yolanda López. A Bernal Beach Films production. http:// bernalbeach.com/

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...



